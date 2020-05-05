ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 7.2%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.29, 4,121,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,021,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

