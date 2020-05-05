Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.80

News headlines about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON:AAL traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,382.40 ($18.18). The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,346.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,826.09. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Securities reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,875 ($24.66).

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

