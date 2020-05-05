AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 2.8% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baker Chad R owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.