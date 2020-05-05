Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 654,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 3.19.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.