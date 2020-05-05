Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 654,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 3.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.