ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $263,015. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 1,981,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

