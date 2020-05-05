Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Sells $172,500.00 in Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Mathews also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $185,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Aspen Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

