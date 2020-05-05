Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Sells $185,000.00 in Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mathews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00.

Aspen Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 138,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,378. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPU. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

