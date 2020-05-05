Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Trading Up 6.3%

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 138,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 168,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $222,245.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,240.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,847 shares of company stock valued at $720,423 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

