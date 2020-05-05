Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Trading Up 9.7%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.69, approximately 150,404 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 105,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Get Asure Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.