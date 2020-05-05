Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Trading Up 9.7%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.69, approximately 150,404 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 105,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Several analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.
The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
