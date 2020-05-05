Baker Chad R Acquires 605 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baker Chad R lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. 1,818,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,772. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

