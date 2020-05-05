Baker Chad R Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baker Chad R lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in General Electric were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,807,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

