Baker Chad R Invests $2.16 Million in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baker Chad R bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price target (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $560.35.

Tesla stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $768.21. 16,952,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average is $521.07. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

