Baker Chad R Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Baker Chad R lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.9% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.99. 759,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.28. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

