Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.29. 7,920,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

