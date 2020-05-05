BidaskClub Upgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.19.

FISV traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $103.83. 3,330,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 475,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,133,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

