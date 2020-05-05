Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21, approximately 603,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 629,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

