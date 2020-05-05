Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 453 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $21,540.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $3,559.68.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,144. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of GrubHub from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

