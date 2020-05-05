Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 10,095 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 1,205,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

