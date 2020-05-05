Bray Capital Advisors Buys 2,728 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $263.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

