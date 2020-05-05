Bray Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 2,064 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.86. The company had a trading volume of 810,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,363. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $152,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,584. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

