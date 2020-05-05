Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. 691,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

