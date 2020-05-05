Bray Capital Advisors Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.