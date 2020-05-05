Bray Capital Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.18. 135,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,543. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $160.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.74.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

