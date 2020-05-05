Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,440. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

