Bray Capital Advisors Has $127,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.30. 1,270,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.