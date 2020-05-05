Bray Capital Advisors Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,952,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,857. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

