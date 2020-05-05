Bray Capital Advisors Has $640,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.69 and a 200 day moving average of $324.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

