Bray Capital Advisors Has $664,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.2% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 139.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $146.35. 152,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,552. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

