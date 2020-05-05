Bray Capital Advisors Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

RWR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 92,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,379. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

