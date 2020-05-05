Bray Capital Advisors Invests $1.66 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,688 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,932,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,290,000 after purchasing an additional 543,792 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,383,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,069,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$62.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 942,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,835. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

