Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 2,425 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 54.2% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,939,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

