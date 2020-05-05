Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 88,860 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 594.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 184,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 916,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,465. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.