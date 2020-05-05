Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,911,000 after purchasing an additional 354,357 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

