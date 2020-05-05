Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.62. 899,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,763. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

