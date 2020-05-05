Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,010 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 440,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 47,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 4,159,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,685. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.