Bray Capital Advisors Sells 11,525 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,759,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 292,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,157. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

