Bray Capital Advisors Sells 11,990 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.08. 1,954,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.