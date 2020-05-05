Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,276 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,043 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,628. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $163.25. 5,259,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $163.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

