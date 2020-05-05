Bray Capital Advisors Sells 165 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.74. 9,202,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

