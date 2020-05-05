Bray Capital Advisors Sells 2,274 Shares of Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.15% of Eastern worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Eastern by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,224.00. 14.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Eastern stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Co has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Eastern Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

