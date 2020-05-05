Bray Capital Advisors Sells 2,346 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

