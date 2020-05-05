Bray Capital Advisors Sells 4,257 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

