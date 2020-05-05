Bray Capital Advisors Sells 497 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $4,609,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,771.77.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $20.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1,393.20. The stock had a trading volume of 425,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,353.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,781.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

