Bray Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markston International LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 28.7% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 280,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 139,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 56,664,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.