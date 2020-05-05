Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.