Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.02. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.