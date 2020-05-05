Cambridge Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,456. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.