Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Increased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

CNI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $80.25. 1,070,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

