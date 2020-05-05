Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,347,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,420. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.