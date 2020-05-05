Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 46,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.17. 16,988,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286,035. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

